PM urges businessmen to invest in country to attract FDI

Shehbaz Sharif directs ministries to take business community input for promotion of trade, exports PM, Chinese ambassador discuss counterterrorism cooperation.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the relevant ministries and authorities to engage with the businessmen and prepare within a week for biweekly sector-wise special meetings with business community he will chair to work out tangible action plans to boost national economy.

The prime minister was talking to the delegation of prominent businessmen from across the country who called on him at the Prime Minister’s House. The prime minister announced that he was providing lead time of one week to the ministers and relevant authorities to engage with the businessmen to prepare for the sector specific meeting to be held on next Thursday to be chaired by him.

He said that a four member delegation from the businessmen community would represent their respective sectors whereas the government side would be led by the secretary of the relevant ministry.

The meeting is aimed at holding focused interactions and making decisions and the first such meeting will discuss the agriculture sector, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the macroeconomic indicators were improving gradually whereas the government had set its priority to target exports, employment, agriculture and other critical sectors to revive the struggling national economy.

“The government will only act as a catalyst to make enabling environment for businessmen to invest and attract global investors as investments is always led by local investors and then direct foreign investment (FDI) ensues.”

It is the businessmen who have to drive the wheel of economy and the government is their facilitators,” the prime minister remarked. Referring to the Department for Plant Protection set up for research in rice crops, he said the plant instead proved to be a “plant of destruction” as it remained in shambles despite Chinese grant to Pakistan in 2005 for the state-of-the-art rice research facility in Karachi.

He regretted that the businessmen fraternity overlooked the matter which was of critical importance for them. On the occasion, the country’s business community expressed its confidence in the policies of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and paid tribute to the government for providing a conducive environment for the business community and investors.

“A sincere and honest business community is our valuable asset. You all invested your capital in this country even in difficult times for the country’s industrial and economic development. Thanks to your efforts, the country’s economy has been moving and people have found employment. With your advice and useful opinions, the country’s economy will continue its journey of improvement and reforms in all sectors,” the prime minister said. He added that the country’s economy was moving in the right direction as the interest and inflation rates have decreased significantly.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the aim of the consultation with businessmen was to accelerate the development of the country’s economy, whereas trade officers posted abroad were provided with clear targets for the promotion of trade and exports.

In the meeting, the participants expressed full confidence in the government’s business-friendly policies.

The participants paid tribute to the government for the establishment of the National Seed Development Authority to ensure the provision of quality seeds for the development of agriculture in the country. They also praised the government’s Green Pakistan Initiative.

The delegation included Gohar Ijaz, Syed Yawar Ali, Atif Sheikh, Fawad Mukhtar, Shahid Hussain, SM Tanveer, Mian Ahsan, Saleem Ghauri, Shahzad Malik, Usman Malik, Atif Inam and Shahzad Asghar. The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahad Khan Cheema, Jam Kamal Khan, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Ali Pervez Malik, Hanif Abbasi, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ehsan Afzal, Chairman FBR Rashid Mahmood Langrial and relevant senior officials.

Chinese ambassador calls on PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasised to ensure timely implementation and completion of various initiatives and projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He was talking to Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, who paid a courtesy call on him in Islamabad on Friday. The Prime Minister also conveyed his warm greetings and good wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. He congratulated the Chinese leadership and nation, on the successful convening of the “Two Sessions” of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

While expressing his satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-China bilateral strategic relations, as manifested by the successful visit of President Asif Ali Zardari to Beijing last month, the Prime Minister thanked China for its longstanding and steadfast support to Pakistan on all its core issues. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s consistent and unflinching support to China on its core issues and said the leadership and peoples of both countries remain determined in their shared resolve to further strengthen the Pakistan-China “All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” and elevate it to new heights.

Progress on security and counter-terrorism cooperation between both countries was also discussed.

The Prime Minister noted with great pleasure that this year marked the tenth anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s historic visit to Pakistan in 2015. In this regard, the Prime Minister issued directions to ensure that this memorable occasion be celebrated in a befitting manner. He also renewed his most cordial invitation to President Xi Jinping to undertake a State visit to Pakistan, at his earliest convenience.

The Chinese Ambassador thanked the Prime Minister for his kind words and good wishes for the Chinese leadership. He briefed the Prime Minister on the latest developments on Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation.

While praising the Government’s achievements in improving the macro-economic situation in the country, the Ambassador affirmed that China would continue to extend its full support and cooperation to Pakistan in the latter efforts for national development.

International Women’s Day

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on the International Women’s Day, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to empower women and promote gender equality. “On this day, let us reaffirm our collective resolve to intensify our efforts to further advance respect for women’s rights and build a Pakistan where every woman’s potential is realized and every daughter’s dream is within her reach”, the prime minister said in his message on the occasion of women’s day.

“Today, on International Women’s Day, we celebrate the strength and luminosity of women—the architects of our society, the pillars of our homes, and the change makers of our future. From classrooms to boardrooms, fields to front-lines, resilient Pakistani women are redefining possibilities to shape a bright future for our nation,” the prime minister remarked.

He highlighted that this year’s theme, “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment”, was a call to action, reminding us of the shared responsibility to create a society where women thrive and contribute meaningfully.

“Our religion, Islam, places great emphasis on the dignity and rights of women. Pakistan has made significant strides in advancing women’s rights through our government’s concerted efforts, including policy interventions, legal reforms, and institutional support,” he said adding “Our journey towards true gender equality is far from over.

Empowering women is no longer an option; it is now an imperative for the prosperity and progress of Pakistan. When we invest in women’s education, health, and economic independence, we uplift not just individuals but generations”.