Saturday, March 08, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Police fail to recover missing person despite lapse of 2 weeks

Tahir Niaz
March 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Despite a lapse of around two weeks, there are no visible signs of the recovery of one Muhammad Tahir son of Muhammad Din who went missing from Aziz Market in the jurisdiction of Nilore police station on February 23, 2025. According to details, Tahir went missing from near to his house in Aziz Market in the limits of Nilore police stations and the police could not recover him despite a lapse of around two weeks. The police registered a case in this regard on February 26 but there is still no progress in the recovery with the family of the missing person requesting the police high ups for his early whereabouts.

Tags:

Tahir Niaz

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1741331598.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025