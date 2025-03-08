Police fail to recover missing person despite lapse of 2 weeks

ISLAMABAD - Despite a lapse of around two weeks, there are no visible signs of the recovery of one Muhammad Tahir son of Muhammad Din who went missing from Aziz Market in the jurisdiction of Nilore police station on February 23, 2025. According to details, Tahir went missing from near to his house in Aziz Market in the limits of Nilore police stations and the police could not recover him despite a lapse of around two weeks. The police registered a case in this regard on February 26 but there is still no progress in the recovery with the family of the missing person requesting the police high ups for his early whereabouts.