Saturday, March 08, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Police to return Rs34.5m looted goods to owners: RPO

NEWS WIRE
March 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

DERA GHAZI KHAN  -  Dera Ghazi Khan police busted 21 gangs of dacoits and robbers during Feb 2025 and were preparing to hand over Rs 34.5 million worth of looted goods to their actual owners after these were recovered following arrest of 65 criminals belonging to these gangs.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (Retired) Sajjad Hassan Khan said in a statement that DG Khan police recovered 73 motorcycles, six (6) cars, 55 mobile phones, 65 cattle heads and other looted goods, total valuing around Rs 34.5 million. Arrangements were now being made to return these things to their actual owners through a legal process, the RPO added.

He commended police performance throughout the region comprising DG Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur districts and added the recovery also included narcotics and illegal weapons.

He said, over 190 kilogram of Hashish, seven kilogram Haroin, seven kilogram hemp leaf, 8578 litres of alcoholic liquid, 2040 liters of raw material for alcohol preparation, 20 Kalashnakovs, 34 rifles and guns, and 227 pistols/revolvers were recovered from the accused during anti-crime operations last month. He said, total 1299 cases were registered against drug peddlars, bootleggers and those keeping illegal weapons in possession. He said, total 1451 proclaimed offenders/court absconders were arrested during Feb 2025 and Challans of record 2962 cases were completed and sent to courts for trial of the accused.

IRSA predicts 30-35pc water shortfall for Punjab, Sindh as major reservoirs deplete

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1741331598.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025