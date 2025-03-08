President, PM reaffirm commitment to women’s empowerment

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have reiterated their commitment to advancing women's empowerment, calling for stronger policies to ensure their safety, education, and economic independence.

In a message on International Women’s Day, President Zardari highlighted the resilience and contributions of women in shaping societies and driving progress. He emphasized that this year’s theme, “For All Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment,” underscores the need for collective efforts to ensure equal rights and opportunities for all.

“Women make up almost half of our population, and their empowerment is crucial for national progress. Societies that uphold gender equality are more prosperous, peaceful, and resilient,” he said, stressing the need to eliminate barriers such as violence and discrimination against women.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, in his message, urged a renewed commitment to advancing women’s rights and building a Pakistan where every woman can achieve her full potential.

“From classrooms to boardrooms, fields to frontlines, Pakistani women are reshaping the future with resilience and determination,” he remarked. He reaffirmed the government’s dedication to gender equality through policy reforms, legal protections, and institutional support.

“Our journey towards true gender equality continues. Empowering women is not a choice—it is a necessity for Pakistan’s progress,” he added, emphasizing the importance of investing in women’s education, health, and economic independence.