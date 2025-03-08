President summons joint session of Parliament on March 10

ISLAMABAD - The joint session of the parliament has finally been convened on Monday (March 10) at 3 pm, at Parliament House in Islamabad which will be addressed by President Asif Ali Zardari. The joint session marks completion of the first parliamentary year after which at the beginning of the new parliamentary year, the address by the President to both houses is the constitutional requirement.

The National Assembly Secretariat has implemented strict security measures for the session. Special invitations will be issued to journalists covering the event from the press gallery. It has been clarified that Session-12 press gallery cards will not be valid for this session. Media organizations have been instructed to submit the names of two reporters, selected from those who already hold accreditation cards, through their beat reporter to obtain special invitations. Additionally, journalists must send a picture of their previous National Assembly session card to the designated mobile numbers to receive the invitation.

Officials sources have said that preparations are underway for the joint session, which is expected to set the tone for the government’s legislative agenda for 2025. The invitation for the joint session is being sent to chief ministers and governors of Punjab, KPK, Sindh, Balochistan, GB, and the Prime Minister and President of Azad Jammu And Kashmir. The invitations are also being sent to the Chairman joint chief of staff committee, three services chiefs, ambassadors of foreign countries based in Islamabad, political leaders, and media.

According to sources, the address by President Asif Ali Zardari will mainly focus on the achievements of the coalition government in the last one year mainly on the economic and diplomatic front. Last week, the President’s Secretariat sought a performance report from the federal government on the achievements of the government. Based on this report, the speech of President Asif Ali Zardari has been finalized. According to sources, President Asif Ali Zardari is also expected to speak on security and foreign policy issues. Meanwhile, extraordinary security arrangements are being made for the security of the joint session on 10th March.