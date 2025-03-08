Protect Students

Through your esteemed newspaper, I would like to highlight growing concerns regarding the ethical conduct of university staff, particularly clerical employees and faculty members, following recent incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A few days ago, I personally witnessed an incident at The University of Buner, where a female student submitted her documents for a degree. The clerk barely reviewed her paperwork before asking an unnecessary and intrusive question: “Is this mobile number yours?”

This raises serious concerns about the intent behind such inquiries and whether students, especially female students, are being subjected to subtle forms of harassment.

Similarly, a shocking case recently emerged from The University of Malakand, where a professor, Abdul Haseeb, was arrested for sexually harassing female students and attempting to abduct one. Reports indicate that his mobile phone contained over 4,000 explicit videos and images of students, suggesting a well-organised pattern of exploitation.

Disturbingly, there are claims that university and district authorities are trying to suppress the case to protect the institution’s reputation.

These incidents underscore the urgent need for universities to implement strict oversight mechanisms over their clerical and academic staff. Ethical training, clear harassment policies, and a safe reporting system for students should be mandatory.

I urge the Higher Education Commission (HEC), university administrations, and government authorities to take decisive action. A safe and respectful academic environment is a fundamental right, and negligence in this regard will only erode trust in our institutions.

IRSHAD ULLAH,

Buner.