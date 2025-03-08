Saturday, March 08, 2025
Punjab CTD arrests 10 terrorists

Web Desk
3:30 PM | March 08, 2025
Punjab’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested 10 terrorists during 73 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted across the province, the law enforcement agency announced on Saturday.

Operating under the provincial police department, the CTD plays a crucial role in preventing and investigating terrorism-related activities. A spokesperson for the department stated, "The CTD conducted 73 IBOs in different cities of Punjab due to the terror threat."

The arrested individuals were apprehended in Rawalpindi, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, and Jhelum. Among them, two terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were captured in Khushab and Jhelum.

Authorities recovered explosives, an IED bomb, a detonator, 35 feet of safety fuse wire, pamphlets, cash, and mobile phones from the suspects, identified as Riaz, Shafiq, Rashid, Javed, Zaheer, Zaheeruddin, Hafeez, Wazir, Asif, and Waheed. The statement emphasized that these individuals intended to spread fear and panic through planned attacks.

Additionally, the CTD conducted 758 combing operations over the past week, questioning 30,394 people and arresting 107 suspects.

Pakistan has seen a rise in terrorist activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, following the TTP’s decision to end its ceasefire with the government in November 2022. According to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), the country witnessed 79 terrorist attacks in February, resulting in the deaths of 55 civilians and 47 security personnel, with many more injured.

In response, security forces have intensified counter-terrorism efforts, eliminating 156 terrorists, injuring 20, and arresting 66 in recent operations.

