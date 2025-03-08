Punjab govt doubles Journalist Support Fund to Rs100m: Azma

Lahore - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has doubled the Journalist Support Fund from Rs50 million to Rs100 million.

Additionally, funds have been approved to support the weddings of 23 journalists’ daughters and provide medical treatment to 63 journalists.

Azma Bukhari mentioned that CM Maryam Nawaz is committed to protecting the rights of the journalist community and that the issuance of the Himmat Card and Health Card will be completed soon to provide further facilities to journalists.

A key meeting regarding the Journalist Support Fund was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari. During the meeting, approval was granted for support funds for 85 journalists, while applications that could not be accommodated due to a shortage of funds will be included in the next quarter.

The meeting was attended by Additional Information Secretary Muhammad Nawaz Gondal, Deputy Secretary of Finance Rafia Qayyum, DGPR Ghulam Saghir Shahid, President of Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari, and other senior officials.