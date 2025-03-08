Punjab Police foil terrorist attack on DG Khan check post: Naqvi lauds bravery

Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday praised the Punjab Police for successfully repelling an attack by Khariji terrorists on the Lakhani border check post in Dera Ghazi Khan.

In a statement, Naqvi commended the officers for their courage and professionalism in thwarting the assault, reaffirming that the DG Khan police have consistently demonstrated resilience against such threats. He noted that their swift and effective response prevented the terrorists from executing their plans.

The minister extended his congratulations to the entire police team, expressing pride in their dedication and commitment to ensuring security.

In a separate message on International Women’s Day, Naqvi reiterated the government's commitment to safeguarding women's rights, calling it both a duty and a national responsibility.

He emphasized that Islam grants unparalleled rights to women and that societies that uphold their dignity and respect experience greater progress. The minister underscored the need for equal access to education, employment, and opportunities for women, recognizing their role as a pillar of social development.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by women, including discrimination and violence, Naqvi pledged to create a safer and more progressive environment for them in Pakistan.