Punjab remains dry as temperatures rise

Dry weather continues to prevail across Punjab, including the provincial capital, as temperatures gradually increase, the Meteorological Department reported on Saturday.

According to the Met Office, most districts, including Lahore, will experience cloudy conditions on Sunday and Monday, though the chances of rainfall remain low.

Experts predict that a rain-bearing system will enter Pakistan on March 12, bringing showers to several districts, including Lahore, on March 12 and 13.

Meanwhile, Lahore recorded a minimum temperature of 17°C on Saturday, with the maximum expected to reach 27°C. The ongoing dry spell has contributed to warmer days, but meteorologists anticipate a shift in weather patterns once the system arrives next week.