Rangers seal 3-1 win over Fenerbahce in Europa League last-16 clash

Rangers secured a 3-1 victory over Fenerbahce in the first leg of their UEFA Round of 16 tie Thursday in Istanbul, giving the Scottish side a crucial advantage ahead of the second leg in Scotland.

The Scottish giants took the lead in the first half when Cyriel Dessers capitalized on a defensive error. Fenerbahce struggled to clear the ball from their box, allowing Dessers to finish from a tight angle.

Fenerbahce’s Defender Caglar Soyuncu attempted a goal-line clearance, but goal-line technology confirmed the ball had crossed, putting Rangers 1-0 ahead.

The Yellow canaries responded through Alexander Djiku, who found the net after Rangers failed to clear a corner. The Ghanaian defender's volley marked his first goal of the season, leveling the score at 1-1.

Rangers restored their lead before halftime. Vaclav Cerny started the move from midfield, sending the ball wide to Dessers, who delivered a precise return pass. The Fenerbahce goalkeeper was caught wrong-footed and Cerny fired home to make it 2-1.

Six minutes into the second half, Dessers had the ball in the Fenerbahce net, but a VAR check ruled him offside. Minutes later, he found the net again, but the goal was disallowed once more, to the relief of the home crowd.

Despite the two ruled-out goals, Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce struggled to find an equalizer.

The Light Blues extended their lead in the second half, with Cerny making it 3-1 in the 81st minute, securing a vital win and leaving Fenerbahce facing a tough challenge in the return leg on March 13 in Glasgow.

Other results

Real Sociedad 1 - 1 Manchester United

Viktoria Plzen 1 - 2 Lazio

Ajax 1 - 2 Eintracht Frankfurt

FCSB 1 - 3 Lyon

AZ Alkmaar 1 - 0 Tottenham

Bodo/Glimt 3 - 0 Olympiakos

Roma 2 - 1 Athletic Bilbao