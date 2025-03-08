Recommendations for 39 DSPs eligible for promotion to SP rank finalised

LAHORE - Recommendations for 39 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) eligible for promotion to the rank of SP have been finalised. Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar forwarded the promotion recommendations to the Punjab government for approval. Punjab Police spokesperson provided further details, that after final approval from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the official notification for promotions will be issued. Promotion Board meeting for the promotion of DSPs to SP was held on Friday at the Central Police Office under the chairmanship of IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar. A total of 133 DSP cases were reviewed during the meeting. 39 DSPs who met the merit criteria and regulations were deemed eligible for promotion. Among the officers eligible for promotion to the rank of SP is DSP Traffic, Riaz Ahmed.

IG Punjab said that the next Promotion Board meeting for promotions to the rank of SP in the Crime Control Department and other units will be held after Eid. Punjab Police spokesperson further shared that the list of successful candidates for promotion includes DSPs Shahid Rasheed, Sajid Mehmood, Yousuf Haroon, Fawad Ahmad, Muneer Badar, Shafqat Nadeem, Kashif Abdullah, Ramiz Ahmed, Raza Ullah, Ali Akhtar, Shahid Shafiq, Amir Mushtaq, Shahid Nazir, Jan Muhammad, Muhammad Khan, Irfan Ul Haq, Babar Mumtaz, Saeed Ahmed, Mansoor Ul Hassan, Akhtar Ali, Atif Imran, Muhammad Saleem, Fayaz Ahmed, Jamshed Iqbal, Muhammad Tariq, Hassan Farooq, Nasrullah Khan, Khalid Saeed, Zafar Javed, Shahid Ikram, Asar Ali, Ghazi Muhammad Umar Farooq, Zulfiqar Ali, Mudassir Iqbal, Humayun Iftikhar, Moazzam Ali, Adil Rasheed, Saleem Ullah, and Riaz Ahmed.