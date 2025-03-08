Saturday, March 08, 2025
Rs 340m released for procurement of medicines for Mayo Hospital

March 08, 2025
LAHORE  -  On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, funds have been released for the purchase of medicines to the Mayo Hospital.  On the direction of CM Punjab, Rs 340 million have been transferred for the procurement of medicines. Permission has been granted to use the existing funds of pay and allowance of the vacant posts in the Mayo Hospital for the purchase of medicines. The finance department has issued an order to reallocate pay and allowance funds. Despite the availability of additional funds in the budget of Mayo Hospital, they were not utilized properly.

