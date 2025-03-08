The Russian Embassy in Italy on Friday denounced the reported plans of France and the UK to deploy “peacekeeping forces” in Ukraine, claiming Western military personnel have been involved in the conflict since 2015.

In a statement, the embassy alleged that Western soldiers, under the guise of instructors and advisers, have been training Ukrainian forces, maintaining foreign-supplied military equipment, and playing an active role in planning and conducting military operations and attacks against Russia.

It further accused France and the UK of seeking to escalate the conflict and obstruct potential peace negotiations.

“The deployment of ‘peacekeeping forces’ by those who are heavily arming Ukraine and supporting terrorist activities against Russia is entirely immoral,” the statement said.

Russia reiterated its firm opposition to any foreign military presence in Ukraine, regardless of the format, including under UN, EU, or OSCE missions, stating that such moves are “completely unacceptable.”

The remarks come amid growing tensions over Western military support for Ukraine, with Russia repeatedly warning against direct NATO involvement in the conflict.