Sanaullah hails Trump’s appreciation as matter of pride for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah Friday welcomed Donald Trump’s appreciation for Pakistan’s Armed Forces as a crucial acknowledgment of their sacrifices and a matter of pride for Pakistan and an opportunity to boost cooperation against global terrorism. In a candid conversation with a private news channel, he underscored that the United States has consistently urged Pakistan to “do more” in the fight against terrorism, but in a significant departure, the US has finally acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts, marking a notable shift in stance. He specifically appreciated the invaluable sacrifices and relentless efforts of Pakistan’s intelligence agencies and armed forces in the fight against terrorism, acknowledging their critical role in ensuring regional and global security. He emphasized the crucial role of Pakistan’s agencies and armed forces in combating terrorism, stating that it would be a matter of pride for Pakistan if Donald Trump acknowledges their efforts. Responding to a query, Rana Sanaullah stressed that the federal govt is always ready to cooperate with the provincial government, emphasizing that countering terrorism is a collective responsibility that requires a unified effort.

Sanaullah stated that achieving high-value targets is essential in counter-terrorism efforts, highlighting the importance of precision and effectiveness in combating terrorism.

Rana underscored the imperative of forging unbreakable ties and adopting a unified approach, asserting that combating terrorism is a collective obligation that demands unwavering cooperation and shared commitment.