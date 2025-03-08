SC concerned over delay in ratification of MLA

Arshad Sharif was fatally shot by Kenyan police in Oct 2022 in ‘mistaken identity’ case.

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Friday expressed concern over the delay in ratifying a mutual legal assistance (MLA) agreement with Kenya concerning the murder investigation of journalist Arshad Sharif. Arshad Sharif was fatally shot by Kenyan police in October 2022 in what was described as a case of “mistaken identity”. The journalist had left Pakistan in August 2022 after multiple treason cases were registered against him in various cities.

A six-member constitutional bench, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, convened on Friday to review the suo motu case initiated in December 2022 by former Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial. During the proceedings, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Aamir Rehman informed the court that while the MLA agreement had been signed with Kenya, its ratification was pending presidential approval, expected within a month. He requested additional time for this process.

The bench expressed dissatisfaction with the progress. Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi questioned why the agreement, signed on 10 December, had still not been ratified. “Would we have to ask the government for a progress report on a daily basis?” Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail remarked. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar addressed the AAG, highlighting that despite three months having passed, more time was still being sought, while Justice Rizvi emphasised the gravity of the situation and stated that a prominent Pakistani journalist had been “mercilessly murdered”. He questioned why the Pakistani government was not providing support to the journalist’s family in Kenya.

A joint secretary from the Ministry of Interior informed the court that a note had been sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs seeking mutual legal cooperation. Justice Rizvi directed that daily progress reports be submitted to the court while expressing concern over the prolonged delay in the case. Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan noted that a decision had been issued by the Kenyan High Court in July, which had not yet been presented in the Pakistani court’s records. He emphasised the importance of including this decision in the court’s documentation. The Supreme Court subsequently instructed the AAG to provide the Kenyan High Court’s decision and adjourned the hearing for a month.