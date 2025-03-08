Saturday, March 08, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Senator Aon reaffirms loyalty to Imran Khan

Senator Aon reaffirms loyalty to Imran Khan
Web Desk
3:27 PM | March 08, 2025
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Aon Abbas Bappi has reaffirmed his unwavering support for PTI founder Imran Khan and detained party workers, declaring, "I will remain loyal."

Bappi, who is currently under arrest, was brought to the Senate chamber and handed over to the Sergeant-at-Arms. He met Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani and expressed gratitude for issuing his production order, commending his moral courage in addressing the cases of Ejaz Chaudhry and himself—actions Bappi claimed "will be remembered in history."

Detailing his arrest, Bappi recounted that on March 6, at around 8:30 AM, a team of 20 personnel raided his home and office while he was asleep. "They dragged me by my collar, took my phone, and even detained my son briefly before releasing him," he said. With a black cloth covering his face, he was transported for two hours before being presented before a judge. "I asked where I was. The judge informed me that I was in Yazman, Bahawalpur, and that I was accused of hunting five deer," Bappi revealed.

Punjab CTD arrests 10 terrorists

After being taken to the police station for a one-day remand, he realized it was the same station where PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry had previously been charged with stealing water taps. Bappi denounced his arrest as politically motivated, attributing it to his campaign against inflation in Punjab. "I stand with Imran Khan and all detained leaders. I will remain loyal," he reiterated, expressing disappointment over the absence of Senator Ejaz Chaudhry.

Following the session, Bappi protested against the non-implementation of Chaudhry’s production order and walked out of the Senate in protest. He was later escorted out of the premises by the police.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1741416978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025