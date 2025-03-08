Senator Aon reaffirms loyalty to Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has reaffirmed his unwavering support for PTI founder Imran Khan and detained party workers, declaring, "I will remain loyal."

Bappi, who is currently under arrest, was brought to the Senate chamber and handed over to the Sergeant-at-Arms. He met Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani and expressed gratitude for issuing his production order, commending his moral courage in addressing the cases of Ejaz Chaudhry and himself—actions Bappi claimed "will be remembered in history."

Detailing his arrest, Bappi recounted that on March 6, at around 8:30 AM, a team of 20 personnel raided his home and office while he was asleep. "They dragged me by my collar, took my phone, and even detained my son briefly before releasing him," he said. With a black cloth covering his face, he was transported for two hours before being presented before a judge. "I asked where I was. The judge informed me that I was in Yazman, Bahawalpur, and that I was accused of hunting five deer," Bappi revealed.

After being taken to the police station for a one-day remand, he realized it was the same station where PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry had previously been charged with stealing water taps. Bappi denounced his arrest as politically motivated, attributing it to his campaign against inflation in Punjab. "I stand with Imran Khan and all detained leaders. I will remain loyal," he reiterated, expressing disappointment over the absence of Senator Ejaz Chaudhry.

Following the session, Bappi protested against the non-implementation of Chaudhry’s production order and walked out of the Senate in protest. He was later escorted out of the premises by the police.