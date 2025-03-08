Several flights cancelled, delayed at Karachi Airport

KARACHI - Eleven flights were cancelled while four delayed due to technical and operational reasons at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) on Friday. A Serene Air flight ER-811 has been cancelled. The flight was scheduled to depart for Jeddah.

Another Serene Air flight ER-504 has been cancelled. The flight was scheduled to land at New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA) from Karachi. A Serene Air flight ER-522 has been cancelled. The flight was bound for Lahore from Karachi.

An Air Sial flight PF-145 has been cancelled. The flight was scheduled to land at Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIA) from Karachi. Another Air Sial flight PF-125 has been cancelled. The flight was scheduled to depart for Islamabad. An Air Blue flight PA-208 has been cancelled. The flight was scheduled to depart for Islamabad.

A Fly Jinnah flight 9P-851 has been cancelled. The flight was scheduled to take-off from Karachi to Quetta.

An Air Blue flight PA-402 has been cancelled. The flight was scheduled to land at Lahore airport.

Two Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights PK 404 and PK-302 has been cancelled. Both flights were scheduled to land in Lahore from Karachi. A Fly Jinnah flight 9P-840 has been cancelled. The flight was scheduled to land depart for Lahore from Karachi.