Significant increase in prices of food items in Mardan

Mardan - During the holy month of Ramazan, residents of Mardan are facing a significant increase in the prices of essential food items such as chicken, meat, and other groceries.

The artificial inflation has created severe difficulties for the poor, while the district administration remains passive. Visits to various markets revealed that traders are exploiting the situation by significantly raising prices, yet the authorities seem indifferent to the issue.

In areas like Charsadda Chowk, Bank Road, Bigut Gunj, Gaju Khan, Par Hoti, Shaheedano Bazaar, Shamshi Road, Malakand Chowk, and Adda Bazaar, consumers are showing less interest in purchasing chicken and meat due to the rising prices. The district administration had set the price of cow milk at Rs140 per litre and buffalo milk at Rs200 per litre, but they are being sold at higher rates ranging from Rs240 to Rs260 per kilogram.

Similarly, the price of buffalo beef, fixed at Rs800 per kilogram, cow beef at Rs850 per kilogram, and calf beef at Rs950 per kilogram, is being ignored as vendors sell them at Rs1,100 to Rs1,200 per kilogram. Boneless beef is priced between Rs1,200 and Rs1,300 per kilogram. Additionally, many markets are reportedly selling water-mixed and unhealthy meat. Yoghurt, set at Rs210 per kilogram by the administration, is being sold for Rs250 to Rs260 per kilogram.

Prices of vegetables, fruits, and other essential commodities have also surged, further burdening the residents. The artificial price hike appears to be orchestrated by traders across the district, while the administration remains largely inactive. The people of Mardan have urged Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Food Minister Zahir Shah Toru to take action and provide relief during Ramazan.