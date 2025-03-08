Saturday, March 08, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sui Frozen for Nine Years

March 08, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

It was recently reported that PPL has been granted permission to resume drilling operations at the Sui gas fields. The same report revealed that PPL’s application for the renewal of its drilling and exploration licence had been pending with the relevant authorities for nine years.

During this period, Pakistan faced severe natural gas shortages and was forced to rely on expensive imported RLNG. Meanwhile, drilling at the country’s largest gas field remained deliberately suspended. This was an unjust act against the nation, seemingly designed to increase RLNG sales at the expense of Pakistan’s economy. Will any government agency investigate those responsible for this injustice?

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR,

Islamabad.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1741331598.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025