Sui Frozen for Nine Years

It was recently reported that PPL has been granted permission to resume drilling operations at the Sui gas fields. The same report revealed that PPL’s application for the renewal of its drilling and exploration licence had been pending with the relevant authorities for nine years.

During this period, Pakistan faced severe natural gas shortages and was forced to rely on expensive imported RLNG. Meanwhile, drilling at the country’s largest gas field remained deliberately suspended. This was an unjust act against the nation, seemingly designed to increase RLNG sales at the expense of Pakistan’s economy. Will any government agency investigate those responsible for this injustice?

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR,

Islamabad.