Systematic Decay

The concerns raised by senior judges over the shifting culture within the Islamabad High Court (IHC) are not merely about administrative changes—they reflect a deeper, more troubling reality about Pakistan’s judiciary. When those within the system begin to feel that core principles are being eroded, it is a clear sign that something is fundamentally wrong.

The fact remains that the judiciary in Pakistan has long been plagued by systematic inefficiencies, political interference, and entrenched cultures of favouritism. What is now being debated in the IHC is not an isolated issue; it is a symptom of a much larger malaise that extends across all high courts in the country. For decades, unwritten norms have shaped judicial proceedings in ways that often prioritise influence over merit, weakening the institution’s ability to function as a pillar of justice.

The consequences of such a culture are felt most acutely by the public—ordinary citizens who turn to the courts in the hope of justice but are instead met with delays, opaque processes, and decisions that sometimes appear more reflective of power dynamics than the law. When a system meant to serve justice starts serving itself, it ceases to be a system at all.

It is not enough to simply acknowledge these problems; meaningful structural reforms must follow. Judicial accountability, transparency in appointments, and a commitment to upholding legal principles over institutional politics are long overdue. A judiciary that cannot hold itself to the highest standards cannot be expected to do the same for society. If there is to be any hope for an independent and functional justice system, the time for change is now.