Tarbela, Mangla dams near dead level amid critical water shortage

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has warned that Pakistan’s two major reservoirs, Tarbela and Mangla, are nearing dead levels, raising concerns over water availability.

According to IRSA, provincial governments have been alerted, and a revised water distribution plan has been issued to manage the remaining Rabi season. The authority anticipates a 30 to 35 percent water shortage, significantly impacting Punjab and Sindh.

Currently, Tarbela Dam’s water level stands at 1,409.50 feet, just above its dead level of 1,402 feet, while Mangla Dam is at 1,088.45 feet, approaching its dead level of 1,050 feet. The authority stated that only the inflow received in dams will be released, urging provincial irrigation departments to take immediate measures.

Punjab has already experienced a 20 percent water shortage this season, while Sindh has faced a 16 percent deficit. At present, Sindh is receiving 25,000 cusecs against a demand of 27,000 cusecs, while Punjab is getting 40,000 cusecs against a requirement of 45,000 cusecs.

While authorities remain hopeful that rainfall could ease the crisis, IRSA cautioned that if dry conditions persist, both dams could reach dead levels within days.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has resulted in four fatalities and left nine others injured. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported that at least 14 houses were damaged in rain-related incidents across multiple districts, including Haripur, Bajaur, Kohistan, and Dir.

Snowfall continues in Swat, Mansehra, and Chitral, while landslides have blocked the Karakoram Highway at two points in upper Kohistan. Additionally, a westerly wave has brought rainfall to northern Balochistan, intensifying cold weather in Chaman and surrounding areas.