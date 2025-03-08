Top ten private companies awarded for implementing family-friendly policies

ISLAMABAD - The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on Friday, honoured the top ten companies for their dedication to creating inclusive and supportive work environments.

It is worth mentioning here that under the Prime Minister’s Women Empowerment Package, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) was directed to award private companies implementing family-friendly policies on International Women’s Day 2025.

In his address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasised that Pakistan’s development is closely linked to the active participation of women. He highlighted the Women Empowerment Package as a transformative reform initiative, aimed at uplifting women across the country. The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction with the positive outcomes of these initiatives and praised the SECP for launching the Family-Friendly Awards programme, congratulating the awarded companies for their efforts. He noted that these companies would set an example for others, and he anticipated further advancements in promoting safe and supportive workplaces in the next cycle.

During the ceremony, SECP Chairman Akif Saeed reaffirmed the SECP’s commitment to promoting gender equality and fostering a more inclusive economic landscape. He thanked the Ministry of Human Rights, UN Women, and the Pakistan Business Council for their expertise and support in the successful implementation of the premier awards under the Prime Minister’s Women Empowerment Package 2024. Looking ahead, SECP plans to enhance the award criteria, introducing additional indicators and validation tests to establish stronger benchmarks for promoting more equitable workplaces.

In collaboration with UN Women and the Pakistan Business Council, SECP developed a detailed criterion, online survey, and scoring matrix based on international best practices to assess the family-friendly policies implemented by private companies. Over 230 companies participated in the survey, circulated in September 2024, and the top 10 were shortlisted. The shortlisting was based solely on the information provided by the companies, with scores averaged by the implementing partners to ensure fairness and objectivity in the assessment.

The top ten companies recognised for their commitment to family-friendly policies are:

• Alpha Beta Core Solutions (Private) Limited.

• Arfa Karim Technology Incubator (Private) Limited.

• Aviation MRO (Private) Limited.

• Blink Capital (Private) Limited.

• Funverks Global (Private) Limited.

• Gift Educational (Private) Limited.

• Kistpay (Private) Limited.

• Laiba Enterprises (Private) Limited.

• LADIESFUND Energy (Private) Limited.

• Li & Fung Pakistan (Private) Limited.