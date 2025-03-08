Trump’s Transactional Diplomacy

When Volodymyr Zelenskyy penned his letter to Donald Trump, he indirectly acknowledged that he was writing to a president who sees international diplomacy as a transactional affair, a high-stakes real estate deal where leverage trumps principle. Zelenskyy’s softened tone is not just a nod to reality – it is an invitation for Trump to push his advantage, to double down on his instincts to bully allies and dictate terms that could reshape the global order in ways few imagined possible. Trump has long viewed Ukraine as a burden, an expensive client that fails to appreciate American largesse. That’s why, during his address to Congress, he delighted in announcing that Zelenskyy had signalled a readiness for peace talks with Russia. It was a moment Trump had been waiting for – a validation of his belief that negotiations, no matter how asymmetric, are preferable to endless military entanglements. But in doing so, he sent an unmistakable message to America’s allies: if Ukraine, battered and war-weary, could be coerced into talks with Moscow, then what stops Trump from pressing Europe, NATO, or even Taiwan into similar compromises? For a president obsessed with winning, Zelenskyy’s letter was proof that relentless pressure works. And that’s a lesson he won’t forget.

Trump’s claim that Russia had sent “strong signals” of its own willingness for peace should set off alarm bells across Europe. Vladimir Putin thrives on perceived weakness, and the moment he detects an opening, he pounces. With Zelenskyy’s shift in rhetoric, Putin now has an opportunity to dictate terms for a ceasefire, terms that would likely cement Russia’s territorial gains and leave Ukraine with few real security guarantees. This is not the peace of equals. This is the peace of exhaustion, where the weaker side capitulates, and the stronger side writes the rules of the new order. Europe, which has spent the last two years rallying behind Ukraine, now faces a crisis of its own. The mineral deal, which Zelenskyy had intended to finalise in Washington before his humiliating encounter with Trump, is back on the table. On paper, it is a straightforward arrangement: the U.S. gains access to Ukraine’s vast reserves of rare earth minerals, a strategic counterweight to China’s dominance in the sector. But in reality, it is a lifeline for Ukraine, a financial guarantee disguised as a trade deal. Trump, ever the dealmaker, has framed it as a form of “equalisation” – a way for America to justify the billions it has poured into Kyiv’s war effort.

Yet for Europe, this deal carries unintended consequences. If the U.S. becomes Ukraine’s primary economic patron, European leaders may find themselves increasingly sidelined in discussions about the country’s post-war future. Worse, if Trump sees economic entanglements as a sufficient deterrent against future Russian aggression, he may use it as an excuse to pull back from NATO’s traditional security commitments. For Putin, this is an ideal scenario. A fractured West, divided between economic interests and security concerns, gives Moscow the breathing room it needs to solidify its territorial holdings. And with Trump entertaining the idea of a U.S.-brokered peace deal – one that excludes Europe from the negotiating table – Russia may find itself in the driver’s seat of a geopolitical realignment. Trump’s past deference to Putin suggests that any such deal would lean heavily in Moscow’s favour, leaving Ukraine to navigate a precarious ceasefire while Europe scrambles to reassess its own security architecture.

The broader implications of Zelenskyy’s letter extend beyond Ukraine. It signals a shift in how smaller nations engage with Trump’s America. They are learning that appeals to democratic solidarity carry little weight in his calculations. What matters is leverage – who has it, who doesn’t, and who can wield it most effectively. Zelenskyy’s public displays of gratitude, his attempt to “make things right” after his disastrous Oval Office meeting, are not just about securing American support. They are about survival in a world where transactional politics has replaced traditional alliances. Meanwhile, European leaders, particularly those in Paris and Berlin, are waking up to a stark reality: they can no longer assume American commitment to Ukraine or even to NATO itself. French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent discussions about sending European peacekeepers to Ukraine are a direct response to this uncertainty. If Trump is unwilling to guarantee Ukraine’s security, then Europe must fill the void. But the risks are immense. Russia has already signalled that it views European peacekeepers as a provocation. Any deployment could become a flashpoint for further escalation, drawing Europe deeper into a conflict it had hoped to contain.

And then there’s China. Beijing is watching this unfold with careful calculation. If Trump can push Ukraine towards a settlement that favours Russia, what’s to stop him from applying the same logic to Taiwan? If economic investments in Ukraine are seen as a substitute for security guarantees, what prevents Trump from making similar overtures to China in exchange for economic concessions? These are the questions that will shape the next phase of global geopolitics, as nations adjust to an America that no longer sees itself as the enforcer of the liberal order, but rather as a transactional power looking to cut the best possible deal. Zelenskyy’s letter, then, is more than just a plea for peace. It’s a test case for Trump’s foreign policy doctrine in action. It reveals how he wields pressure, how he reshapes alliances, and how he interprets the limits of American power. For Ukraine, it marks the beginning of an uneasy negotiation process where survival depends not on military might, but on the ability to navigate the whims of a leader who sees diplomacy as a zero-sum game. For Europe, it is a warning that the days of unquestioned American support are over. And for Putin, it is an opportunity – perhaps his best yet – to dictate the terms of a new world order, one where Western unity is a relic of the past, and transactional politics reign supreme.

Dr Imran Khalid

The writer is a freelance contributor with a focus on international affairs.