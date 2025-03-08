Trump writes to Khamenei offering talks on Iran’s nuclear deal

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said he wants to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran and sent a letter to its leadership this week suggesting talks with the Islamic Republic, which the West fears is rapidly nearing the capability to make nuclear weapons.

Asked in an interview, aired on Friday by Fox Business News, whether he had sent the letter to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Trump said, “Yes.”

Khamenei’s regime is sworn to Israel’s destruction.

“I’ve written them a letter saying, ‘I hope you’re going to negotiate because if we have to go in militarily, it’s going to be a terrible thing,’” Trump said. “You can’t let them have a nuclear weapon.”

“There are two ways Iran can be handled: militarily, or you make a deal,” Trump said. “I would prefer to make a deal, because I’m not looking to hurt Iran. They’re great people.”

He later added that he had sent the letter “yesterday” in the interview, which was filmed on Thursday. The White House confirmed Trump’s comments, saying that he sent a letter to Iran’s leaders seeking to negotiate a nuclear deal. The interview will air fully on Sunday.

“I would rather negotiate a deal. I’m not sure that everybody agrees with me, but we can make a deal that would be just as good as if you won militarily,” Trump added. “But the time is happening now. The time is coming up. Something’s going to happen one way or the other.” Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported on Trump’s comments, citing the broadcast. However, there was no immediate word from the office of the 85-year-old Khamenei, who has final say over all matters of state.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations said on Friday that no letter had been received yet from Trump.

“We have not received such a letter so far,” said a spokesman for Iran’s embassy to the UN after Tehran’s foreign minister told AFP Friday that the country would not negotiate so long as the United States applies “maximum pressure.”

Since Trump returned to the White House, his administration has consistently said that Iran must be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran claims its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes. However, US intelligence agencies and the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog say Iran had an organized military nuclear program up until 2003, and continued to develop its nuclear program beyond civilian necessity.

Britain, France and Germany in December accused Iran of growing its stockpile of high enriched uranium to “unprecedented levels” without “any credible civilian justification.” In a report in early December, the Office of the United States Director of National Intelligence warned that “Iran now has enough fissile material to make more than a dozen nuclear weapons,”.