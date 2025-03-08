Two arrested, stolen goods seized

PESHAWAR - In a successful operation, Saddar Police arrested two members of a robbery gang and recovered stolen goods, weapons, cash, and fake currency.

The suspects, Zohaib alias Papu and Asfandyar, were apprehended during a raid led by SP Saddar Fayaz Khan and his team.

Police seized eight stolen mobile phones, two purses, Rs100,000 in cash, Rs16,000 in fake currency, one Kalashnikov with 10 rounds, one car, and one motorcycle.

SP Saddar Fayaz Khan emphasized Mardan Police’s commitment to protecting citizens and urged the public to report suspicious activities promptly.