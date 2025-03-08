Saturday, March 08, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Two more Mpox cases reported in KP

Our Staff Reporter
March 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Two more cases of Mpox infection have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the total number of cases in the province to five in 2025.  According to the Health Department, the newly affected individuals include a 42-year-old man and a 20-year-old youth, both residents of Peshawar. The Health Department confirmed that the 20-year-old’s case is locally transmitted, while the 42-year-old had traveled from Saudi Arabia last year.  Both patients had visited Khyber Teaching Hospital for treatment, where their tests were conducted based on suspicion, and today, their results came back positive.

According to Advisor on Health, Ihtesham Ali, both patients have been isolated at home and are in stable condition.  Furthermore, no symptoms of Mpox have been reported among their household members.

The Health Department urges the public to take precautionary measures, seek immediate medical attention if any symptoms appear, and avoid unnecessary close contact to prevent the spread of the disease.

World observes International Women’s Day, emphasizing equality and empowerment

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1741331598.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025