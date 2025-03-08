Urban overpopulation and the housing crisis are among the most pressing social challenges that require immediate intervention. Many cities are experiencing rapid population growth without adequate urban planning, leading to housing shortages and environmental degradation. If left unaddressed, these issues will result in rising homelessness, expanding slums, and declining urban living standards.

One of the primary causes of urban overpopulation is rural-to-urban migration. People from villages move to cities in search of better job opportunities, education, and healthcare. However, urban centres are ill-equipped to handle such an influx, leading to overcrowded residences, traffic congestion, and inadequate public services.

The housing crisis is another serious issue. Property prices have skyrocketed, and rental rates have become unaffordable for many, especially middle- and lower-income families. The rise of slums and informal settlements continues, with many lacking access to clean water, electricity, and sanitation. Unfortunately, there has been little emphasis on social housing projects to cater to the needs of the lower-income population.

To address these problems, the government must prioritise affordable housing and intelligent urban planning. This includes developing low-cost housing projects, improving public transport, and implementing measures to regulate urban expansion. Investing in satellite cities and promoting economic opportunities in smaller towns can also help ease the pressure on major urban centres.

The solution requires a collaborative effort between public and private sectors, along with policymakers and urban planners. Well-planned cities not only improve living conditions but also drive economic growth and environmental sustainability. If these issues are not tackled now, many cities will become uninhabitable within the next two decades. It is time for the authorities to act.

SHEERAZ ALI BHANBHRO,

Sukkur.