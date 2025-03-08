White Coat ceremony held at PMC

Peshawar - Renowned health expert and educationist, Prof Dr Najibul Haq, while emphasizing the importance of professional competence and ethical values, urged students to align their personal vision with the institution’s vision for meaningful progress in the medical field.

He highlighted the role of purpose, commitment, and character building in achieving success. He was addressing the White Coat Ceremony at Peshawar Medical College (PMC), held to welcome the new batch of MBBS and BDS students.

The ceremony, attended by students, faculty members, and parents, marked a significant milestone as the students took the professional oath, symbolizing their commitment to ethical medical practice and compassionate patient care.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Dr Hafeez-ur-Rahman, Dean of PMC, encouraged students to cultivate an attitude of gratitude and uphold the dignity of the medical profession. He stressed the need for dedication and compassion in serving humanity.

Other distinguished speakers included Prof. Dr. Ayesha Abdullah, Vice Dean of PMC, Prof Dr Mohammed Aman Khan, Principal of PMC, and Prof Dr Mohammed Raza, Principal of PDC, who shared words of encouragement and inspiration with the students.