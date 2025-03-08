Why no treaty, yet detainees handed over, IHC questions govt

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday questioned the transfer of detainees to the United States in the absence of a formal prisoner exchange agreement while hearing a petition seeking the repatriation of Dr Aafia Siddiqui. A single-member bench of the IHC, led by Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, heard the case concerning Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s health and repatriation. The Additional Attorney General (AAG) Munawar Iqbal Duggal was present in court, as were Dr Fouzia Siddiqui and her lawyer, Imran Shafiq Advocate, while US attorney Clive Stafford Smith joined through video link. During the hearing, the government submitted a miscellaneous application seeking the immediate disposal of the plea for Dr Siddiqui’s release. The court issued a notice on this application and requested a response.

During the hearing, Justice Ejaz questioned the AAG on the government’s stance regarding prisoner exchange agreements with the US. He inquired why Pakistan had handed over Daesh commander Sharifullah to the US despite the absence of a formal treaty. “You claim there is no agreement, yet a detainee was handed over without one,” the judge remarked, addressing the AAG. Justice Ejaz further highlighted past instances, mentioning that the government had been given an opportunity for in-camera proceedings to discuss the potential extradition of Shakil Afridi to the US but had failed to provide a satisfactory explanation. The IHC bench observed that the government seemed eager to conclude Dr Aafia’s case and warned that such actions would draw international scrutiny.

Justice Ejaz also questioned whether the government’s actions, including the prime minister’s letter and the issuance of visas, indicated a desire to disengage from the case.

The hearing was adjourned until next Friday, with the court issuing a notice on the government’s application.