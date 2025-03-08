Saturday, March 08, 2025
Woman suffers serious leg injuries in shark attack at Sydney beach

NEWS WIRE
March 08, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

SYDNEY  -  A woman has sustained severe leg injuries following a shark attack at a Sydney beach. Police in Australia’s state of New South Wales (NSW) said in a statement on Friday that a woman was pulled from a beach following a shark attack in Sydney’s south. The accident took place at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Emergency services were called to Gunyah Beach, over 50 km south of Sydney city center, following reports of a shark attack. A woman, believed to be aged in her 30’s, was treated by NSW Ambulance at the scene for serious leg injuries. No further information is available at this stage, said the police.

