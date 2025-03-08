World observes International Women’s Day, emphasizing equality and empowerment

International Women’s Day is being celebrated worldwide today (Saturday), including in Pakistan, to raise awareness about women's rights and highlight their crucial role in society.

This year’s theme, "For All Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment," underscores the urgency of accelerating efforts to achieve gender equality. The day serves as a call to action against systemic barriers and biases that hinder women’s progress in both personal and professional spheres.

International Women’s Day traces its origins to February 28, 1909, when it was first observed in the United States following a declaration by the Socialist Party of America. The event later came to commemorate the 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire, a tragedy that exposed poor working conditions.

The idea of dedicating a day to women’s rights emerged in the early 20th century amid rapid industrialization and economic shifts, leading to protests over labor conditions. Today, the United Nations recognizes the occasion, and many countries mark it as a national holiday.

Women from diverse backgrounds—across continents, cultures, and professions—come together to celebrate this day, reflecting on a long-standing struggle for equality, justice, and empowerment. It is a testament to the resilience of ordinary women who have shaped history and continue to advocate for a more inclusive future.