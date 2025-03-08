Young man killed in car-dumper collision near Safora Chowrangi

KARACHI - A young man lost his life in a tragic accident near Safora Chowrangi, Karachi, when his car collided with a dumper. The deceased was identified as Adnan Mirza. According to police, the victim was a resident of New Rizvia Society and worked at a call centre. Initial reports suggest that the accident may have occurred due to the driver falling asleep at the wheel. Authorities confirmed that the car struck the dumper from the rear. The injured young man succumbed to his injuries during treatment. His body has been handed over to his family.

Just a day earlier, another dumper accident in Karachi claimed a life in Baldia Town, where three brothers on a motorcycle were run over. One brother died, while the other two sustained injuries. Additionally, a motorcyclist was critically injured in Korangi Singer Chowrangi after being hit by a tanker.