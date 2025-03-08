Yousaf Raza Gilani acquitted in three corruption cases

KARACHI - The Federal Anti-Corruption Court in Karachi acquitted Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in three corruption cases on Friday.

According to details, the hearing of the TIDAP corruption scandal was held at the Karachi Anti-Corruption Court, where the former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani personally appeared. The court accepted his acquittal plea, clearing him of all charges. In the previous hearing, the verdict on three cases against Gilani had been reserved. The former prime minister was accused of causing a loss of over Rs 6 billion to the national treasury in freight subsidies.

Speaking to the media after the verdict, Gilani termed the corruption charges against him as politically motivated and declared his acquittal a victory of truth. “The person who testified against me has now become an accused himself,” he remarked.

Responding to political queries, Gilani reiterated his stance on boycotting the Senate session over the non-implementation of production orders for detained PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry. “I have been in the House for years and always act according to the law,” he said, adding that issuing a production order for an imprisoned senator is his legal right. He criticised the government’s failure to implement his order, saying that it has created an atmosphere of confrontation in the Senate. On January 24, 2025, Gilani had announced that he would not preside over the Senate session until his production order for Ejaz Chaudhry was implemented. Despite being present in his chamber, Gilani abstained from attending the Senate sessions, sticking to his stance.