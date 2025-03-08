Zero tolerance policy against hoarders: Commissioner

FAISALABAD - The divisional administration is implementing a zero tolerance policy against profiteers and hoarders especially during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak. Commissioner Maryam Khan has given free hand to the Deputy Commissioners of all the four districts to take stern legal action against profiteers.

According to official sources here Friday, as many as 1112 habitual profiteers were arrested in all four districts and cases were registered against 5. The price control teams, despite several warnings, sealed 981 shops.

As many as 11,725 shopkeepers were also fined over Rs 1.8 million during Ramadan. The price control magistrates held 237,185 inspections during the last six days.

The Commissioner said that all possible steps are being taken to provide relief to the citizens during the Ramadan.

Commissioner visits matriculation examination centers

Commissioner Maryam Khan paid a surprise visit to the examination center set up for annual matriculation examination-2025. She went to the Government Islamia College for Women, Eidgah road and Government MC High School, Kotwali road. She inspected the sitting plan of the candidates, lights in the examination halls and security measures.

The Commissioner also checked the attendance of supervisory staff and directed for ensuring discipline at the exam centers. She maintained that the entry of irrelevant persons should also be strictly prohibited in the limits of the centers.

She said that the Punjab government has taken measures to hold the annual examination free, fair and transparent for which surprise visits will be held at the centers.