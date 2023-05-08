Monday, May 08, 2023
23,000 flee violence in northeast India, says army

23,000 flee violence in northeast India, says army
Agencies
May 08, 2023
MANIPUR    -    Some 23,000 people have fled eth­nic violence in northeast In­dia that has reportedly killed at least 54 people, the army said on Sunday, although there was no new “major violence” overnight. The unrest in Mani­pur state erupted after a pro­test march by a tribal group last week sparked clashes, with vehicles and houses set on fire and authorities firing tear gas. The military has de­ployed thousands of troops to the state bordering Myanmar, issued “shoot-at-sight” orders in “extreme cases”, imposed curfews and cut the internet. The army said on Sunday no major flare-ups were report­ed overnight and that a curfew was lifted between 7-10 am in Churachandpur district, one of the main flashpoint areas.

Agencies

theNation List - Headlines

