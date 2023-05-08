30,000 pending FIRs registered through complaint centre: IGP

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Sunday said that 30,000 past pending FIRs have been registered through 1787 Complaint Center. He said that FIRs of all incidents of property crimes were now being registered with­out interruption, adding that public should report any unprofessional behavior of the police force by call­ing 1787 IGP Complaint Center.

In his video message, Dr. Usman Anwar said that after the registration of FIRs, transparent investigation on merit and provision of justice to the victim was the prime responsibility of the police and he would not toler­ate any negligence and omission in the investigation, he maintained.

The IGP emphasized upon citi­zens “Feel free to report to me any unprofessional behavior, bribery and delaying tactics by the inves­tigation officers on the modern system of Complaint Center 1787,” and said that complaints filed at 1787 would be promptly respond­ed and responsible officers would be held answerable.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the RPOs, DPOs and other officers con­cerned would also be held account­able to the citizens for lack of proper investigation and bad behavior.

Furthermore, he said that depart­mental and legal action would be taken against the investigation offi­cers for not arresting criminals and proclaimed offenders, taking bribes as well as using delaying tactics and supporting the oppressor.