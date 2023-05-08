Additional Loans  

Pakistani officials are hoping to sign an agreement with Saudi Arabia to provide an additional $2 billion in capital to the country after Eid-ul-Fitr. Top government sources have confirmed that Pakistan has not made any fresh requests for more aid from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, except that the two brotherly countries have already released $2 billion and $1 billion, respectively.

This potential agreement with Pakistan is of utmost importance in terms of strengthening the IMF’s confidence in the Pakistani government, which will help release the required $1.2 billion tranche. Many developed countries owe debts to each other, including international financial institutions, but non-payment of outstanding debts or installments on time has been a longstanding problem behind Pakistan’s poor economic state. Notable factors include corruption, failure to achieve national income targets, and trade imbalances.

Speculations about the bankruptcy of the economy have been widespread for the past four to five years, and the biggest impact has been the fall of the rupee. Due to this, the amount of foreign debt owed has increased, as seen in the fact that in July 2018, it was 28 trillion rupees, which is currently at the level of 54 trillion rupees. Efforts to eliminate corruption, increase the tax net, and balance foreign trade are essential to restore the national economy.

KHALIDA KHALID,

Turbat.