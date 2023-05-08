Ashrafi urges political parties to avoid use of religion for politics

LAHORE - Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has urged all parties to avoid use of religion for politics.Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that he might practise politics as he wished, but he must consult any religious scholar before discussing religion. He alleged that Imran Khan told lies round-the-clock and was misleading his follow­ers. He said that reconciliation was a viable solution to all political disputes.

Commenting on the visit of For­eign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to India, Ashrafi said he did not go to Goa (India) on the invitation of In­dia, adding that he went there on the invitation of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). He appreciated the foreign minister for his successful tour and said that Bilawal bravely pre­sented Pakistan’s stance on Indian Il­legally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to the Indian media. He said the Indian government and its foreign minister got frustrated, which was a proof of Bilawal Bhutto’s success. He said that Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir had already expressed stance of the army on Kashmir in his address at Kakul Academy a couple of days ago.