CCPO pays tribute to martyred policemen

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Sunday paid rich tribute to the five martyred policemen who embraced martyrdom in the tragic Data Dar­bar incident. In his message issued on the eve of the fourth anniver­sary of the Data Darbar tragedy, the CCPO said that the officers and officials of the Lahore police, who made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of their fellow countrymen, were an inspiration to us. The CCPO expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and remarked that the memories of the martyrs of the Data Darbar tragedy would al­ways be remembered. He said that the Lahore police would always prioritize the welfare of the heirs of the martyrs, recognizing their im­mense sacrifice for the nation. Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that the sacrifices of the brave po­licemen would never be forgotten and that the stories of their cour­age would serve as a beacon for the entire force, he added. He urged all policemen to renew their commit­ment to the protection of lives and property, pledging that they would not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the greater good of the country