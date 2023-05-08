Monday, May 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

China’s forex reserves rise in April

China’s forex reserves rise in April
Agencies
May 08, 2023
Business

BEIJING - China’s foreign exchange reserves came in at 3.2048 trillion US dollars at the end of April, up 0.66 percent from that at the end of March, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said on Sunday. The foreign exchange regulator attributed the rise to currency translation and asset price changes. The US dollar index fell and the prices of global financial assets climbed in April, affected by global macroeconomic data and monetary policies of major economies, the regulator said. China’s foreign exchange reserves are expected to stay generally stable as the country has been promoting high-quality development and its economy has shown a positive development trend, according to the regulator.

 

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1683434530.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023