Climate change is increasing every year, affecting the average global climate. Pakistan is a developing country whose economy largely relies on the agricultural sector. Most of the country’s population makes a living in this sector. Due to climate changes, agriculture is being affected, causing people to face child marriages, domestic violence, and early births due to a decrease in food production, which leads to malnutrition in women and children.

As a result of climate change, people have to migrate, imposing a greater financial burden on poor people. An increase in climate change affects people’s health, as heat fatigue and heat waves lead to vector-borne diseases like dengue fever and other diseases. Consequently, the country faces an economic crisis. All of these factors lead to the population’s starvation and falling below the poverty line. The Ministry of Climate Change and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) should take steps to overcome these climate changes.

KIRAN MALIK,

Lahore.