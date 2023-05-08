Climate resistant crops, an emerging challenge

ISLAMABAD - In recently observed harsh weather phenomena, research on climate- resistant crops is emerging as a major challenge for agricultural researchers.

Last year floods that destroyed crops on vast tracts of land and recent torrential rains and hail and wind storms that badly affected the wheat crops have already rung alarm bells for the policymakers and experts working in the agricultural sector.

The nation will also be facing serious food security issues with its population almost nearing to 240 million and it is high time to seriously move forward to produce climate-resistant and high-yielding crops.

Although scientists at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad are working on climate- resilient varieties of wheat, rice, maize, sugarcane, cotton, pulses, vegetable and oil-seed yet this process needs to be prompted at a mass scale.

“Climatic changes are badly affecting countries including Pakistan not only by changing seasons’ duration but also affected crops sustenance and yield,” said Dr Naveed Siddiqui, Director Agronomy Department Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI).

Mentioning to after-effects of hail storms and floods, he said, it damages fertility and affects crop sowing cycles.

“As the climate change has shrunk winter duration, we are working on seeds with the ability for late sowing and early ripening crops.”

“Our focus is to reduce the duration of different crops to obtain produce within minimum time, avoiding the storm season and harsh weather. We hope to get secure and more yielding crops through this mechanism,” he stated.

He said that intensive cultivation is yet another fact for getting more yield by sowing maximum number of plants in an acre.

He said that the Institute is also working on combination of various crops to enhance overall crops productivity with one crop supplementing the other and helping the farmers to harvest one after another crop instead of preparing bed for other crops after harvesting the one