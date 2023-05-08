CM approves setting up of e-facilitation centres in Balochistan’s all districts

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has approved the establishment of e-facilitation cen­tres in all districts of the province, a handout issued here on Sunday said.

The Chief Minister accorded the approval on the summary sent by the Science and Information Technol­ogy department, government of Balo­chistan. The work of various depart­ments will be streamlined through the e-facilitation centers. Besides, the facility will provide services to the cit­izens under a one-window operation. The first E-Service Center will be set­up at provincial capital Quetta while on the next phase, such centers will be established in other districts of the province,” the handout further read.

In order to expand the e-facilita­tion center facility across the prov­ince, the department of science and information technology has been as­signed the task of identifying suitable abandoned/underutilized buildings through the deputy commissioners.

Urban Facilitation/e-Service Cen­ters will be established on the ba­sis of population and geography to provide multiple services under one roof in all districts, where different departments will provide different services at the same facility.

Citizen Facilitation/e-Service Cen­ter in each district will cost Rs.10.00 million and 350.00 million will be required for all 35 district head­quarters except Quetta. For smooth implementation of Facilitation/e-Service Centers, district IT officers of science and IT department will provide technical support.