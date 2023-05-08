Monday, May 08, 2023
CM orders to launch crackdown against elements selling inexact seed, fake pesticides

Directs Commissioners, DCs to provide all possible facilities to farmers

Our Staff Reporter
May 08, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE     -    On the directions of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Pun­jab government became proactive to increase the production of cotton as the cotton cultivation target area has been fixed at 50 lac per acre and cotton production target has been fixed at 82 lac per bale in the province. 

Every division and district has been assigned to attain cotton under cultiva­tion area and production target.

A principal decision has been made to award a special preferential package to the farmers in order to increase cot­ton under cultivation and its produc­tion. The proposal to give agricultural input and soft loans was reviewed and CM sought a comprehensive plan from the Bank of Punjab in this regard. Moh­sin Naqvi directed the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to provide all possible facilities to the farmers so as to attain their cotton targets. The minimum support price of cotton has been fixed at rupees 8500. 

Mohsin Naqvi directed to ensure availability of certified seed under any circumstance. Mohsin Naqvi stat­ed that assistance from the federal government regarding attainment of certified seed will also be taken. Be­fore departing for London, the CM chaired a special meeting and ordered agriculture department, administra­tion, and Information Department to launch a vigorous campaign to in­crease the cotton cultivation area. Provincial Ministers SM Tanvir, Amir Mir, APTMA Patron- in- Chief Gohar Ejaz, Fawad Mukhtar, Shahid Sattar, Doctor Jawad, Secretaries, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board and concerned officials attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, Secretary Agriculture(South Punjab), Commis­sioners and Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad attended the meeting via video link.

Our Staff Reporter

