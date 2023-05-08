Monday, May 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson calls on Governor

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 08, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at a local hotel in the United States of America.

According to a Governor House handout here on Sunday, they discussed rehabilitation of flood victims, construction of houses and other issues of mutual interest. The Governor invited her to visit the Sindh province. Sheila Jackson accepted the invitation and thanked the Governor Tessori. She also gave the Governor a certificate of appreciation of the American Congress. She asked the Governor to share details of the damaged houses for the funding.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1683434530.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023