Coronation concert: Katy Perry and Take That gear up to perform

LONDON-Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Take That are among the stars who will take to the stage for the Coronation concert later. Nicole Scherzinger, Olly Murs, Paloma Faith and Andrea Bocelli will also perform at the event at Windsor Castle. Hugh Bonneville will host the concert, which is being held to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles. The show will be attended by 20,000 members of the public and air on BBC One and BBC Radio 2 from 20:00 BST. Other names on the line-up include members of the Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Music and the Royal College of Art. Crowds have started to build ahead of the concert - with the queue stretching down along the Long Walk to the Castle.

The royal patronages will come together for the first time to create a one-off performance featuring Ncuti Gatwa, who takes over the starring role in Doctor Who later this year, and Olivier Award nominee Mei Mac. The concert will also feature pre-recorded video sketches from Top Gun star Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Sir Tom Jones, who will recite little-known facts about the monarch. Actor Hugh Bonneville, best known for appearing in Downton Abbey and the Paddington films, said he was delighted to be taking part.

“In true British style, come rain or shine it will be a night to remember.”

His involvement is being considered by some as a subtle nod to Queen Elizabeth II, who appeared in a sketch with Paddington Bear for her Platinum Jubilee. Strictly star Oti Mabuse, guitarist Steve Winwood, and honey enthusiast Winnie the Pooh will also appear, while Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will deliver a spoken word performance. The concert will be staged in the east terrace of Windsor Castle. Last week, the BBC released artist’s mock-ups of how it will look. The corporation said the stage had been designed “with a unique vision to respond to its historic site and occasion”.

The stage will resemble the Union Jack flag, with catwalks jutting out from the centre. It will frame the eastern façade of Windsor Castle, and create multiple levels for the 70-piece orchestra and band. As darkness falls behind the castle, its façade “will become alive with projection and light”, the BBC said. Sir Elton John is currently touring in Berlin, while Ed Sheeran is playing a gig in Texas.

Kylie Minogue reportedly turned down an invitation to perform because of growing republican sentiment in her native Australia. Other stars reported to have declined include Adele, who lives in Los Angeles, Harry Styles and the Spice Girls.

Two of the performers at the concert - Perry and Richie - are also judges on American Idol, which is currently broadcasting its 21st season. As both will be in Windsor for the coronation concert, Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran have been booked to serve as guest judges for this week’s American Idol live show. But Perry and Richie will still appear on the programme, appearing live via satellite from the UK to check in on the contestants.In the meanwhile, tens of thousands of street parties were planned on Sunday as Britain celebrated the coronation of King Charles III ahead of a concert for 20,000 people at Windsor Castle. After days of back-to-back diplomatic receptions, garden parties and rehearsals for Saturday’s event at Westminster Abbey, Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, will host a private reception.

They will then join the evening concert at the castle west of London. Charles’s coronation as monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth countries around the world was the first in Britain for 70 years. The glittering ceremony, steeped in 1,000 years of tradition and ritual, was attended by global royalty and world leaders. But Sunday’s events are a shift in emphasis.

While the coronation ceremony has its roots in the England of 1066, the “Big Lunch” parties look to bring modern Britain’s communities closer. Monday has been declared a public holiday -- meaning people can let loose on Sunday without having to worry about a hangover. Charles and Camilla hope the long weekend “will provide an opportunity to spend time and celebrate with friends, families and communities”, Buckingham Palace said. After the post-World War II hardships, street parties were a major feature of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953 -- and a memorable part of celebrations for her long reign in 1977 and her platinum jubilee last year.

The Big Lunch is an attempt to keep alive that more neighbourly spirit. More than 67,000 Big Lunches are planned, according to organisers Eden Project Communities. “From a cup of tea with a neighbour to a street party, a Coronation Big Lunch brings the celebrations to your neighbourhood and is a great way to get to know your community a little better,” Buckingham Palace said. It is likely to see multiple hit-and-miss attempts at making Coronation Quiche -- the specially created, baked savoury tart featuring spinach, broad beans and tarragon. The king’s sister, Princess Anne, was due to attend a community street party in Windsor, where his nieces Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie -- Prince Andrew’s daughters -- will also attend a big lunch.