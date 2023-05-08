I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities through your well-known newspaper to an issue that occurred 30 years ago. In April 1993, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) launched the Landhi Cottage Industry Project and invited unemployed youths to apply for outstanding employment opportunities through newspapers. Thousands of young people bought the forms for a non-refundable payment of Rs.100 per Form. This resulted in a remarkable income worth millions of rupees for the KMC.

On July 20, 1993, computerized balloting for plots of land, each measuring 200 sq. yds, was held, and 2,334 applicants were declared successful. The KMC received the remaining amount of over 50 million rupees from the successful allottees, making a profit to date.

Since then, the victims of the project have been visiting the concerned department of KMC, and the issue has been highlighted in the newspapers, resulting in statements from KMC Administrator, Mayor, Governor Sindh, etc. However, these have been mere statements, and no practical action has been taken.

Two years ago, the National Accountability Bureau Karachi (NAB) advertised in newspapers for various harassing schemes from the victims of societies, including the Cottage Industry Projects of KMC. I also submitted an application with documentary evidence, but no practical steps have been taken to address this issue.

I urge the authorities concerned, specifically the expected upcoming Mayor of KMC and Governor Sindh, to take this matter seriously. I request that they remove the encroachments from our land and make arrangements for the possession of the plots to the allottees, for which we will be grateful.

SHEIKH MUHAMMAD ISHAQ,

Karachi.