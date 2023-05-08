Monday, May 08, 2023
Cotton to be cultivated on 4 million acres in Punjab

Cotton to be cultivated on 4 million acres in Punjab
Our Staff Reporter
May 08, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -    Punjab government was providing subsidy worth billion of rupees for enhancing cotton production as this year cotton was being culti­vated on almost 4 million acres of land in the province. 

It was stated by a spokesman for Punjab Agriculture Department here on Sunday. The Punjab govern­ment had fixed cotton support price as Rs 8,500 per 40 kg to facilitate people. Subsidy was being given on approved varieties of cotton to reg­istered farmers for cultivation on 5 acres of land, he said and added that subsidy was being given on first come first serve basis.

Our Staff Reporter

