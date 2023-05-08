Monday, May 08, 2023
Dacoit killed during robbery

Agencies
May 08, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH    -    A dacoit was shot dead while firing during dacoity bid into a house in Tehsil Jatoi here on Sunday. According to Res­cue officials, the control room received a call that a dacoit sustained a bul­let injury during a robbery in the limits of Jatoi police station. Upon receiving the information, the Res­cue team rushed to the spot and found a dacoit who had died due to bul­let wounded into the head. The body was shifted to Tehsil headquarters hos­pital in presence of police for future legal action. The deceased robber was identified as 30 years old Ghulam Akbar s/o Khadim Hussain resident of Tehsil Jatoi. Police have regis­tered a case and started investigation.

